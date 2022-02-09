Indiana legislation focused on schools moves forward

INDIANAPOLIS — This legislative session has passed the halfway point and Indiana remains on the list of states considering bills that could restrict student activities and what they're taught in the classroom.

House Bill 1134 and 1041 are the bills that have now made their way to the Senate.

HB 1041 has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday and HB 1134 doesn't have a hearing scheduled yet.

HB 1041 bans transgender girls from participating in sports that match their gender identity.

HB 1134 takes aim at what's being taught in public schools, focusing on what some consider divisive topics, like racism in America and how it makes certain students feel.

Andrews Downs, director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, said these bills are part of a national movement where special interest groups are building on the momentum to get their legislative agenda passed state-by-state. It's not a new phenomenon Downs said, but it happens faster than it used to because of how quickly information travels.

"Now, we're aware of things that are happening in other states in a real-time way. We're able to see legislators decide to introduce legislation in a real-time manner," he said.

Downs says this awareness allows certain groups to latch on to topics, building momentum for a cause, pushing it along state-by-state through legislators.

HB 1041, for example, is being supported by the Alliance Defending Freedom, classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center for its anti-LGBTQ+ work.

Dozens of states have introduced legislation very similar to HB 1134 which is supported by conservative groups.

With rallies planned to oppose House Bill 1134 and 1041, Downs said you can make your voice heard in many ways if you or do not like what your legislator is doing.

You can write into them or make phone calls. He suggests you keep your messages as brief and to the point as possible.

Voting, he said, is one of the most impactful things you can do if you disagree with a politician.

"Our recourse is one that comes in November or May, depending on the primary situation you're in," Downs said. "That's when we have our chance to do something."