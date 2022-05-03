Indiana officials react: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe v. Wade overturn

INDIANAPOLIS — Following the leak of the draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade, local and state officials are sharing their thoughts.

Governor Eric Holcomb shared the following statement:

“Before further commenting on a leaked draft document out of the Supreme Court, like the rest of the country, I’ll wait to review the official and final decision they release on the matter in the few weeks and months ahead.”

Senator Mike Braun shared that he sees the release as an attack on the Supreme Court by the Democrat Party.

“The latest attack on the independence of the Supreme Court by the Democrat Party and the corporate media is shameful,” Sen. Braun said. “However, if the leaked opinion is accurate then today is a landmark day for the sanctity of human life in our country. I am 100% Pro-Life and pray it is true that the Supreme Court will follow through and save countless lives.”

Congressman Jim Banks shared the following:

“I am praying that the disastrous Roe decision is overturned. The Supreme Court will finally have given a voice to the voiceless and to Hoosier voters and for the first time in 50 years, regular Americans will have a say in the most important moral and political issue of our time.

I am again calling on Indiana legislatures and Governor Holcomb to convene a special session to pass pro-life legislation if Roe is overturned.

This could be the most important victory for protecting the unborn in American history.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, Congressman Andre Carson and Congresswoman Jackie Walorski took to Twitter to share their opinions.

“It’s disgusting that the Left appears to be sabotaging yet another American institution, the Supreme Court, in a desperate attempt to keep killing babies. While we wait for the official Roe v. Wade ruling, I will not relent in my fight for the unborn & defense of their mothers.” – Attorney General Todd Rokita

“I’ll never stop fighting to protect reproductive rights. They are fundamental for women, for families and for freedom.” – Rep. Andre Carson

“Overturning Roe v. Wade would be an answer to prayer - but the court must speak for itself without facing intimidation or threats from extreme liberals with a clear agenda. This leak once again proves the left will stoop to unprecedented lows to extinguish the right to life.” – Rep. Jackie Walorski