Indiana's US senators, representatives comment on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's U.S. senators and representatives issued statements on Thursday denouncing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian leadership said at least 40 people have been killed so far in what they called a "full-scale war" targeting the country from the east, north and south, according to the Associated Press.

Several of Indiana's leaders in Washington, D.C., have spoken out against the invasion. Here is what they said.

Republican Sen. Todd Young

Vladimir Putin is attacking the democratic, rules-based order that has benefitted countless Americans and millions around the globe since World War II. The United States must stand with the Ukrainian people by immediately providing additional assistance, including military equipment and lethal aid. “American strength and leadership in this moment is critical. The weak response from the United States following Russia’s previous invasions of Georgia and Crimea left Putin undeterred in his perverse ambition of rebuilding the Soviet Union.



In the face of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the United States must be united and resolute. Sanctions announced earlier this week by President Biden are a positive step, as are ongoing efforts to rally our NATO allies. We should immediately impose the strongest possible economic sanctions to make Putin a global outcast. We must cut off Russia from SWIFT and freeze the life of luxury enjoyed by Putin and his oligarchs.



Leaders of the free world must awaken to the challenges that come with the return of great power conflict and a multipolar world. With Russia and China content to chart their own paths, despite the costs, we must examine what credible deterrence means – both for Putin in Moscow and Xi in Beijing. The goal should not be preparing for the next response, but to deter attacks in the first place.



The stakes extend beyond Europe, as China is watching us and clearly has the same ambitions for Taiwan. It is essential that America sends an unequivocal message: invading sovereign, democratic nations will never be tolerated.

Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz

By the will of God or coincidence, our congressional delegation happened to be in Israel this week, so my thoughts & prayers for the strong & resilient Ukrainian people are coming from the Holy Land. The USA & the world will be with you but most importantly - MAY GOD BE WITH YOU!

Democratic Rep. André Carson

My prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they face an unjust attack by Russia. This is a clear power grab and act of aggression that could destabilize the world. The U.S. must continue doing all we can to stop this war and hold Russia accountable.

Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon

Last night, Vladimir Putin ordered the military forces of the Russian Federation to begin an attack on the people of Ukraine without provocation and without honor. Russia’s actions are a savage violation of international law that have put countless innocent lives at risk. The United States and our allies must stand firm and protect the freedom and sovereignty of Ukraine, and Putin’s actions must be met with swift and severe consequences

Republican Rep. Jim Banks

I’m praying for the people of Ukraine. This unjust attack was completely avoidable and will have dire consequences.



Putin and his oligarch thugs must be expelled from any and all luxuries of the free world.

Republican Rep. Jackie Walorski

Vladimir Putin was wrong to invade the sovereign nation of Ukraine, and America must follow warnings with strong sanctions. Appeasement is not an option. Any weakness shown now will long embolden our adversaries in Russia and across the world. Putin should never doubt that America stands with the freedom-loving people of Ukraine.



From enabling Nord Stream 2 after canceling the Keystone Pipeline to delaying key economic sanctions on Russia, the Biden Administration has made countless missteps that have endangered our national security and Americans’ prosperity. I urge President Biden to immediately end his devastating war on American-made energy, restore our nation’s energy independence, and strengthen our preparedness to counter 21st century threats.

WRTV has contacted Indiana's U.S. senators and representatives for comment on the invasion.

This story will be updated.