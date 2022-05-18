Man charged with murder in wife's death withdraws from Boone County township board race

BOONE COUNTY — A man facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife and who received votes during the primary election for a township board position in Boone County, has withdrawn from the race, according to a withdrawal form.

The form was signed by Andrew Wilhoite Wednesday and doesn't give any details about why he withdrew from the Clinton County Township Board race.

Andrew was charged in March after a detective alleged in court documents he threw a cement flower pot at his wife, Elizabeth Wilhoite, and dumped her in a nearby creek.

Andrew received 60 of the 276 total votes for Republicans for the Clinton Township Board, according to election results from Boone County.

There are three positions on the board and two other Republicans were on the ballot with Andrew earlier this month, according to Boone County Clerk Jessica Fouts.