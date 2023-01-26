Some Indiana teachers concerned about statehouse bill that would remove regulations

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier teachers testified against a new bill Wednesday that would throw out some of their job's regulations.

Senate Bill 486 would no longer require teachers to take several training courses that are currently mandatory. It would also eliminate the need for union representatives to be present when talking about classroom concerns.

Bill co-author Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger) believes it would allow teachers to speak their mind more freely.

"The intention of this section is to allow any teacher to have a discussion with the school employer about any subject area that affects their role as a teacher, not just the 16 specific items that are in current code and not just with the exclusive representative," Rogers said.

"The majority of the bill works to remove teacher voice from the decision making process. This bill serves to limit teacher voice and involvement in important students and staff concerns and provides an avenue for unchecked decision making," Samantha Pierce, a teacher in Greater Clark County Schools, said.

The bill would still require training for new teachers, but allows for flexibility on re-certification, opening up choices for current teachers.

No educators spoke in favor of the bill, but some were open to discussion surrounding the elimination of certain yearly training requirements.

The Senate Education and Career Development Committee will vote next week on whether or not to move the bill forward to the full Senate.