Special prosecutor appointed to review Hendricks County sheriff candidate's drunk driving arrest

HENDRICKS COUNTY — A Hendricks County judge has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the alleged drunk driving arrest of Terry Judy, a candidate for sheriff.

Danville Police arrested Judy on April 10 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, Detective Nate Lien told WRTV.

On April 14, a Hendricks County Superior 2 judge granted a motion to appoint Timothy Bookwalter in Putnam County to “avoid the appearance of impropriety.”

Judy's candidate bio says he serves on the Hendricks County Sexual Assault Response Team and Child Abduction Response Team.

Hendricks County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Amanda Goings said the agency has no comment, adding that Judy retired from the agency in 2021.

“As your sheriff, I will bring 30 plus years of Law Enforcement experience, with 20 years of criminal investigative experience, and 17 years of proven and effective leadership,” reads his bio on the Terry Judy for Sheriff 2022 campaign website.

In a statement, Judy said he made the decision to continue his campaign for sheriff after consulting with family and friends.

"While I make no excuses for what happened last weekend, I am heartened and humbled by the outpouring of kindness and support from the Hendricks County community," the statement said.

Judy apologized "for using poor judgment" and said he made no excuses for his actions.

As of April 20, no formal charges had been filed, according to online court records.

According to the state, Judy is running against Dave Galloway and Jack Sadler for the office of sheriff. All three are Republicans.

WRTV reached out to the special prosecutor and we are waiting to hear back.