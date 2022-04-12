Terry Judy says he's staying a candidate for Hendricks County Sheriff after arrest

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Terry Judy says he will remain a candidate for sheriff following his arrest over the weekend.

Danville Police arrested Judy on April 10 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, Detective Nate Lien told WRTV.

In a new statement Tuesday, Judy said he made the decision after consulting with family and friends.

"While I make no excuses for what happened last weekend, I am heartened and humbled by the outpouring of kindness and support from the Hendricks County community," the statement said.

On Monday, Judy apologized "for using poor judgement" and said he made no excuses for his actions.

As of noon Tuesday, no formal charges had been filed, according to online court records.

According to the state, Judy is running against Dave Galloway and Jack Sadler for the office of sheriff. All three are Republicans.