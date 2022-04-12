Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsHendricks County

Actions

Terry Judy says he's staying a candidate for Hendricks County Sheriff after arrest

Terry Judy
Provided
Terry A. Judy, 55, a candidate for Hendricks County Sheriff, was arrested by Danville police early Sunday, April 10 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Terry Judy
Posted at 12:14 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 12:14:47-04

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Terry Judy says he will remain a candidate for sheriff following his arrest over the weekend.

Danville Police arrested Judy on April 10 on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, Detective Nate Lien told WRTV.

In a new statement Tuesday, Judy said he made the decision after consulting with family and friends.

"While I make no excuses for what happened last weekend, I am heartened and humbled by the outpouring of kindness and support from the Hendricks County community," the statement said.

On Monday, Judy apologized "for using poor judgement" and said he made no excuses for his actions.

As of noon Tuesday, no formal charges had been filed, according to online court records.

According to the state, Judy is running against Dave Galloway and Jack Sadler for the office of sheriff. All three are Republicans.

TOP STORIES: IUPUI commencement ceremony subject of uproar as some students won't be able to walk | Gainbridge concertgoers say they were denied access to rescheduled Elton John show; told tickets invalid | Meteor likely cause of mysterious explosion-like noise that rattled parts of Indiana, AMS says | Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange | Apple to pay $14.8M to iCloud subscribers over breached contract

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Click here now to sign up!