State representative Jim Lucas releases statement following OWI arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana state representative Jim Lucas has released a statement for the first time since his May arrest for operating while intoxicated.

According to the crash report, when police arrived to the spot the dispatch call was made to on Interstate 65, the vehicle was gone but they found the guardrail lying in the road, tire tracks in the grass, plastic vehicle debris and a trail of fluid.

Police said the trail of fluid continued north on I-65 and then appeared to head south going the wrong direction on the entrance ramp from State Road 11.

Moments later, a Seymour Police officer said they found a damaged vehicle and Lucas behind a local carpet business, north of Seymour.

The preliminary investigation, according to the police report, found that Lucas was driving south on State Road 11 when he left the road, traveled down a large hill and hit the guardrail, pushing it into the right lane of I-65 north. Lucas then allegedly kept driving across all three lanes of I-65 north and struck the median guardrail. Then, after doing a U-turn and driving the wrong way on the entrance ramp, Lucas drove almost three miles before parking his truck behind the carpet business.

On Wednesday, July 5, Lucas broke his silence with a Facebook post.