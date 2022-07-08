Watch Now
15-year-old dies in Carroll County rollover crash

Posted at 10:01 PM, Jul 07, 2022
CARROLL COUNTY — A 15-year-old Carroll County girl died Thursday evening following a crash.

At 4:42 p.m., Carroll County deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on County Road 200 East between County Road 300 South and County Road 400 South. This is between Flora and Burlington.

When responders arrived, they located 15-year-old Danielle Siebert and 16-year-old Jackson Crow laying in a corn field near a blue 2005 Honda Accord.

Deputies quickly determined that both Siebert and Crow had been ejected from the vehicle after unexpectedly leaving the roadway and rolling. Neither were wearing seatbelts according to deputies.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Officer, Siebert was pronounced dead at the scene and Crow was transported via medical helicopter to Fort Wayne with serious injuries.

