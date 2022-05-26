Watch
2 local women killed, third seriously hurt in head-on crash in Putnam County, police say

<p>File photo of an ambulance.</p>
Posted at 7:32 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 19:32:23-04

PUTNAM COUNTY — Two people were killed and a third was sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash early Thursday, authorities say.

It claimed the lives of Deborah Allen, 58, of Crawfordsville and Heather Kendall, 38, of Greencastle, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies were called to the crash about 7:40 a.m. to U.S. 231 south of Ind. 1000 North. That's in Fincastle.

Provided/Putnam County Sheriff's Department

An investigation found Kendall was driving a Hyundai northbound when she lost control on a sharp curve. The vehicle crossed the center line, hitting a southbound Infiniti SUV head-on. Allen was a passenger in the SUV.

The SUV's driver, a 53-year-old Crawfordsville woman, was badly injured and was transported to an Indianapolis hospital along with Allen, who later died. Kendall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff's Department continues to investigate the crash.

