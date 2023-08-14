3 found dead, fourth hospitalized outside northwest side elementary school

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were found dead Monday morning inside a car on the city's northwest side.

According to IMPD, officers found three males dead inside a car in the 6100 block of Gateway Drive. A fourth person was transported to a local hospital from the scene.

There were no obvious signs of trauma to the individuals, according to police.

IPS released the following statement:

Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) is aware of an incident this morning outside of Jonathan Jennings School 109. A car, with several deceased people and one intoxicated person inside, was parked on a lot at the school. Buses to school were rerouted to avoid the scene. IMPD and IPS Police are on the scene and investigating.

Students at the school are safe. IPS will continue to keep the safety of all students at the forefront of their educational experience.

This is a developing story.