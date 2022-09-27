3 people, including 2 teens, sent to hospital after Boone County crash

BOONE COUNTY — Two teenage girls and an 80-year-old man were sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon following a crash at the intersection of US 52 and County Road 650 North.

According to the Boone County Sheriff's Office, a van with six teenage volleyball players was traveling from Lafayette to Plainfield for a league match when they struck a backhoe with an 80-year-old man inside.

Officers responded to the scene after reports of a crash with multiple people entrapped. Preliminary investigation shows that the backhoe was crossing US 52 on CR 650 N traveling eastbound and was struck by the van that was traveling southbound on US 52.

A release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office says the van's occupants ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old. The driver, a 19-year-old, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

A juvenile passenger of the van was transported via medical helicopter to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the backhoe was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to authorities.

This is a developing story.