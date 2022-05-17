3-year-old girl reported missing in Michigan City found dead after drowning

MICHIGAN CITY — A 3-year-old girl who went missing last week in northwest Indiana has died, police say.

LaPorte County Coroner Lynn Swanson identified the girl Monday as Amy Ivey and said her cause of death was asphyxiation secondary to drowning, ABC News affiliate WBND reports.

The girl was found about 1:30 p.m. Thursday along the north shoreline of Clare Lake just off Fairway Drive in Long Beach, according to the Michigan City Police Department.

She had been reported missing just two hours earlier from the 400 block of Long Beach Lane.

First responders pulled the girl from the water and immediately provided life-saving measures, police said. She was later transported to a local hospital.

Medical staff worked for hours to revive her before she was ultimately pronounced deceased, police say.

Michigan police said Thursday that detectives were still speaking with witnesses, searching for possible surveillance video and processing the scene.