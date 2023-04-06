4 Hamilton County residents dead following plane crash off Gulf Coast of Florida

VENICE, Fla. — Police in Florida are investigating after a small aircraft crash claimed the lives of four Hoosiers.

According to authorities, a Piper PA-32R-300 aircraft carrying Ricky Beaver (60) and Elizabeth Beaver (57) of Noblesville and Patricia Lumpkin (68) and William Lumpkin (64) of Fishers crashed just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The plane reportedly left St. Petersburg, Florida around 5 p.m. and flew to Venice, Florida. Around 9:35 p.m. the plane left Venice back to St. Petersburg.

Shortly after takeoff from Venice, the plane crashed.

Rick Beaver and Jeff Lumpkin were found together Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, Bethe Beaver and Patricia Lumpkin were found with the wreckage near the Venice Fishing Pier.

This is a developing story.

WFTS in Tampa assisted WRTV in this report.