41 nursing home residents displaced after fire on east side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A fire displaced more than 40 nursing home residents early Tuesday on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

The Indianapolis and Lawrence fire departments responded to the fire after alarms went off at 12:06 a.m. at CrownPointe of Indianapolis located in the 7300 block of East 16th Street.

IFD Battalion Chief Rita Reith said 41 residents and three staff members were placed in IndyGo buses for heated shelter and moved to another senior living facility next door.

"The staff did a great job getting everybody out of the building and making sure they were safe," Reith said.

Reith said the fire began in the dining hall on the first floor between the fire box and an outside wall where the gas fireplace is located.

A second alarm was called to complete evacuations.

The building’s smoke alarms and sprinkler system activated, and the fire was under control within a half-hour, Reith said.