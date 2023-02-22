6 students taken to hospital with minor injuries after school bus crash in Muncie

MUNCIE — Six elementary-aged students were transported to the hospital this morning after a school bus was involved in a crash in Muncie.

According to Muncie Community Schools, a driver of a vehicle had a medical emergency and swerved into the path of an MCS bus headed to Grissom Elementary before school today.

At the scene, all 18 students and the school bus driver that were on board were examined for injuries. Six of those students were transported to Ball Memorial Hospital for what the school calls minor injuries.

The remaining students were transported to school.

The crash happened near the intersection of 21st Street and Macedonia Avenue in the Muncie city limits.