Amber Alert declared for 9-year-old Indianapolis girl

INDIANAPOLIS — An Amber Alert was declared Thursday in the disappearance of a 9-year-old girl from Indianapolis.

Delilah Jennings was last seen at 9:24 a.m. Thursday and is believed to be with Monica Burdine, 32, who police say is a suspect in Delilah's disappearance.

Burdine may be driving a blue 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with an Indiana License plate of 233BXA.

Delilah is described as about 3 feet and 6 inches tall and 80 pounds She was last seen with her hair in a ponytail and wearing a gray “ILH” shirt with an emblem in the middle, sky blue pants and black and white shoes.

Burdine is described as about 5 feet and 9 inches tall and 210 pounds. She was last seen with her hair in long black braids and wearing a blue fitted hoodie, gray biker shorts and white shoes.

Police asked anyone with more information to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at 317-327-6540 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

Amber Alert

Amber Alerts are generally activated for kids who have been abducted or who are in danger and only if police have detailed information about a suspect. Those Amber Alerts trigger a massive response, including text messages, a message on the INDOT highway boards, social media and an announcement on television and other media channels.

In order for an Amber Alert to be activated, the following criteria MUST be met:



There is reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred

The law enforcement agency believes that the child is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death

There is enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction for law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert to assist in the recovery of the child

The victim of the abduction is a child aged 17 years of younger

The child's name and other critical elements, including Child Abduction flag, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center system

Silver Alert

Silver Alerts were previously only issued for "vulnerable adults" who were believed to be in danger, but a 2018 law expanded the Silver Alert program to include "missing endangered children" which means any child who is believed to be incapable of returning home without assistance because of mental illness, intellectual disability or another physical or mental disability.

Silver Alerts get a news release, social media and media attention.

The change in law also resulted in an overall shift in the Silver Alert criteria:



Person must be a missing endangered adult, missing endangered child, high risk missing person or have a mental impairment validated through a credible medical authority (physician, physician's assistant, or nurse practitioner)

There must be enough descriptive information to believe the broadcast will help

Law enforcement must make the request

The person will be added to the Indiana Data and Communications System/National Crime Information Center

Indiana State Police offer the following recommendations regarding any missing person:



Contact local law enforcement immediately

Consider using social media to spread the word

Routinely keep updated images of your children and immediate family members

Routinely keep in contact with those who may be suffering from a mental or physical impairment

Contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678

