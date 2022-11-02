Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Attica Police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old girl

hannah shelton (1).png
Provided
hannah shelton (1).png
Posted at 7:53 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 20:07:51-04

ATTICA — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday evening.

Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 wearing a blue fleece hoodie and black leggings.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Hannah Shelton, contact the Attica Police Department at 765-793-2449 or 911.

TOP STORIES: One Bullet: It impacts more than just the victim | Monrovia HS student saved after going into cardiac arrest | Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water | Parents, school board candidates call unofficial website deceptive | Family forced from home after it was shot up multiple times

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE