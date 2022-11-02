Attica Police asking for help finding missing 12-year-old girl

ATTICA — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl last seen Wednesday evening.

Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:45 p.m. on Nov. 2 wearing a blue fleece hoodie and black leggings.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Hannah Shelton, contact the Attica Police Department at 765-793-2449 or 911.