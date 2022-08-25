Bicyclist struck and killed by driver on County Road 800 North in McCordsville

MCCORDSVILLE — A 19-year-old was struck and killed by a driver while riding her back Wednesday night in McCordsville, according to police.

Sgt. Aaron Watts said Haylee Scott, 19, of McCordsville, was hit by a driver around 9:10 p.m. on County Road 800 North near Mt. Comfort Road. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, was not injured and is cooperating with the investigation, Watts said.

Both the driver and Scott were traveling east on County Road 800 North, Watts said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team. Additional details haven't been released at this time.