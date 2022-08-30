Body found in field near Whiteland motel, Johnson County Coroner says

WHITELAND — The Johnson County Coroner's Office says it's investigating after a dead body was found in a field near a motel.
The deceased male was discovered about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, near the Wishing Well Motel, 511 S. U.S. Highway 31, according to Johnson County Coroner Mike Pruitt.
Officials haven't released additional information.
WRTV has reached out to Whiteland police and is waiting to hear back.
Pruitt asked that anyone with more information contact the Whiteland Police Department at 317-535-8100 or the coroner's office at 317-738-6031.
