Body of Adams County woman reported missing a month ago found in Wabash River

ADAMS COUNTY — The body of a woman who had been reported missing exactly one month ago was located Thursday in the Wabash River.

Melissa R. Vickers, 39, of Decatur was found dead in the river by a passerby who reported the discovery to police, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Vickers was reported missing on March 12, according to DNR.

The cause and manner of Vickers' death is pending. Indiana conservation officers are investigating in conjunction with the Decatur Police Department and the Adam County Sheriff's Department.

WRTV has reached out to Decatur police and has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story.