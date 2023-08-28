Body of Shelbyville man recovered from Raccoon Lake by fellow boaters

PARKE COUNTY — A 64-year-old Shelbyville man died Sunday after being pulled unconscious from Raccoon Lake in Parke County.

According to Indiana DNR, Parke County 911 emergency crews were called to the north end of Raccoon Lake at 4:11 p.m. on a call reporting a man dove in the water from a boat and was pulled from the water unconscious by other boaters.

Members of Bellmore Fire Department and Parke County EMS worked to save the man's life, but were unable to.

The man was identified as 64-year-old Dennis Kitsko by the Parke County Coroner.

According to Indiana DNR, the incident is still under investigation.