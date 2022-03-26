Boone County Sheriff's Office looking for missing woman last seen Friday

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing woman who may be in danger.

Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite, 41, was last seen at her home northeast of Lebanon on Friday, March 25.

She has very short brown hair and blue eyes. The BCSO says Wilhoite does not have her necessary medication.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Lieutenant Detective Jason Reynolds at (765)483-6405 or jreynolds@co.boone.in.us