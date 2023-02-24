Child, firefighter injured in east side fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A child and a firefighter were injured Friday afternoon in a house fire on the city's east side.
Both were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition.
According to IFD, crews were called to a home in the 500 block of N. Hamilton Ave for a double residence fire with entrapment.
Two dogs perished in the fire, according to IFD.
This is a developing story.
