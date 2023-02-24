Watch Now
Child, firefighter injured in east side fire

WRTV / Dave Franklin
Posted at 2:03 PM, Feb 24, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — A child and a firefighter were injured Friday afternoon in a house fire on the city's east side.

Both were transported to local hospitals in unknown condition.

According to IFD, crews were called to a home in the 500 block of N. Hamilton Ave for a double residence fire with entrapment.

Two dogs perished in the fire, according to IFD.

This is a developing story.

