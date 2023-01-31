IFD urging homes to get working smoke alarms following 6th fire-related death of 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is urging homeowners to install smoke alarms in their homes and for renters to urge their landlords to install smoke alarms following the sixth fire-related death in Indianapolis this month.

On Tuesday, a 60-year-old woman and her dog died in a house fire in the 1200 block of Irvington Avenue on the east side. Her death is the sixth of 2023.

In 2022, there were a total of six fire-related deaths all year.

2023 has already matched 2022 with the following deaths:

On Tuesday, IFD Fire Investigators confirmed there were no working smoke alarms installed in the house in the 1200 block of N Irvington Ave.

They found a working carbon monoxide detector and several purchased smoke alarms in their original packaging, however.

IFD Public Information Officer Rita Reith shared the department's concerns over the tragic trend they have seen in the IFD district.

"The IFD believes that one fire fatality in our district is one too many," Reith said. "The fact that we have had six fire fatalities in one month, five of those with no working smoke alarm, is very concerning to us."

To combat the trend, Reith reiterated for the community to know there is help in obtaining and having smoke alarms installed.

If you live in the IFD service district and need a smoke alarm, you can request one here.

Per the city ordinance passed in April 2014, each home is required to have one 10-year sealed battery smoke alarm per floor. The NFPA recommends one smoke alarm outside each sleeping room as well.

If requested, the IFD will install a 10-year sealed lithium battery smoke alarm.