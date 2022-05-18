Coroner identifies 6-year-old Indiana boy who died in house fire

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Northeastern Indiana authorities have identified a 6-year-old boy who died in a weekend house fire after his father was driven back by intense flames while trying to rescue him.

The Allen County coroner’s office identified the boy Tuesday as Rory McBride and said he died from thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

The youth died Sunday when a fire swept his family’s home in the town of Monroeville, about 10 miles southeast of Fort Wayne. His mother, Erin McBride, and her husband, Jason, escaped with their four other children.

Erin's father tells The Journal Gazette that Jason tried to save Rory, but he was driven back by the flames.