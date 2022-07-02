Couple found after going missing in Hoosier National Forest Thursday

MONROE COUNTY — Two hikers that were lost in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of Hoosier National Forest have been located and are safe.

Indiana Conservation Officers and members of the Monroe Fire Protection District began searching after receiving a call at about 6 p.m. Thursday night from Jason Craig, 44, of Valparaiso.

Craig explained that he and his wife were hiking and got lost.

Crews searched the area by foot, all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and boat.

Craig was located near the area of Grubb Ridge Trail, but his wife, Hannah Daugherty, 36, was still missing Thursday night.

According to Indiana DNR, the two had separated when Daugherty became too exhausted to walk, and Craig left for help. The search for Daugherty was suspended overnight due to the steep terrain and other hazards in the area.

Crews from Indiana Conservation Officers, Hoosier Nation Forest Service, and Monroe Fire Protection District resumed the search at sunrise today and located Daugherty at 9 a.m.

Both were checked and released by EMS.