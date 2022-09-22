Watch Now
Crane knocks down power lines across I-70, causes closure near Rural and Keystone on Indy's east side

Posted at 8:17 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 08:38:27-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Power lines were temporarily strewn across Interstate 70 early Thursday on the city's east side after being knocked down by a crane, leading to a traffic standstill, according to Indiana State Police.

I-70 was closed in both directions near Rural Street and Keystone Avenue after the lines fell across all eastbound and westbound lanes in the area, according to ISP.

Rural and Keystone

As of 8:24 a.m., all lanes were reopened in both directions after the lines were removed from the interstate. But backups continue and city streets are gridlocked.

No injuries have been reported.

Drivers who are trying to get westbound into Downtown Indianapolis will have to exit from I-465 and reroute.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted at I-65 southbound near West 16th Street. Westbound traffic was diverted at Rural and Keystone.

I-70 backup
A traffic backup is shown about a quarter-mile east of the Emerson Avenue exit on I-70 after a crane knocked power lines onto the interstate early Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

The exact circumstances of the accident leading to the downed lines haven't yet been made clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

