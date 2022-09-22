Crane knocks down power lines across I-70, causes closure near Rural and Keystone on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Power lines were temporarily strewn across Interstate 70 early Thursday on the city's east side after being knocked down by a crane, leading to a traffic standstill, according to Indiana State Police.

I-70 was closed in both directions near Rural Street and Keystone Avenue after the lines fell across all eastbound and westbound lanes in the area, according to ISP.

Provided/INDOT

As of 8:24 a.m., all lanes were reopened in both directions after the lines were removed from the interstate. But backups continue and city streets are gridlocked.

No injuries have been reported.

#TrafficAlert



I–70 is closed both directions near Rural/Keystone. A truck has struck powerlines causing powerlines to fall across all lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic. Please seek alternate routes, extended closure expected — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) September 22, 2022

Drivers who are trying to get westbound into Downtown Indianapolis will have to exit from I-465 and reroute.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted at I-65 southbound near West 16th Street. Westbound traffic was diverted at Rural and Keystone.

WRTV/Jonathon Christians A traffic backup is shown about a quarter-mile east of the Emerson Avenue exit on I-70 after a crane knocked power lines onto the interstate early Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

The exact circumstances of the accident leading to the downed lines haven't yet been made clear.

This is a developing story and will be updated.