Driver dies after crashing into pole, tree, being ejected from vehicle in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY — A driver died in a crash late Wednesday when they lost control of their vehicle, left the road, then hit a utility pole and tree and was ejected from the vehicle.

Delaware County Sheriff's deputies found the driver in a yard when they responded about 11:49 p.m. to the intersection of IN 32/East Jackson Street and Selma Albany Park/County Road 650 East for the crash, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

They were speeding and not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to Stanley.

An investigation found the driver was heading westbound on State Road 32 when their vehicle went back and forth from the north side of the road, then started to slide sideways.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle, causing it to go into a ditch, through a fence, and into a utility pole. It then overturned and struck a tree.

The collision with the tree deflected the vehicle back toward the ditch, where it finally came to a rest on its driver's side.

From the time the vehicle went off the road to the time it came to a final stop, it had gone about 1,130 feet, according to Jeff Stanley, chief deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities haven't disclosed the identity or age of the driver.