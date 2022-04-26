Family identifies young Wayne Twp. siblings killed by falling tree at campground

OWEN COUNTY — Family members have identified the two young kids killed when a tree fell on their golf cart at a campground in Owen County as Xander and Ziva Clark.

The Owen County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the Indian Oaks Campground in Taylor Township this weekend where they found the 8-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother had died.

The family issued the following statement Tuesday afternoon.

"Our perfect children, Alexander “Xander”, age 9, and Ziva Clark, age 8, the beloved son and daughter of Brian and Crystal Clark, passed away April 23, 2022. Both were exemplary straight-A students at Robey Elementary School. Xander was in 3rd grade Horizons and Ziva was in 2nd grade.

Xander excelled in martial arts and was a 4th Level 1st Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo. He was also a talented basketball player and practiced every single day despite the weather. He was an enthusiastic Pacers fan and dreamed of being a professional basketball player and a part-time meteorologist. In his spare time, Xander loved to fish and soak in the outdoors.

Ziva was a competitive gymnast at Westside Gymnastics. She practiced daily on her balance beam and bars to perfect her routines. She was 1st Place All Around and placed 4th in State Competition. She devoted her time to mastering her skills so she could be an Olympic gymnast or a professional snowboarder. Ziva excelled in many gymnastic events and won many competitions this year. Ziva also loved throwing Xander's fish back into the pond after he caught them, however she would always kiss them before she sent them back to the water.

Along with their parents, survivors include grandparents John and Carol Clark. Mr. Clark is a longtime Wayne Township teacher and Athletic Director who touched many lives during his career. His wife Carol is always by his side and devoted just as much time to the township; Grandparents Lori and Kevin Marsh, who are extraordinary and loving grandparents loved them beyond the stars and always helped expand their minds in every way possible and Grandparents Alan and Suzanne Driver. Alan is a Retired IMPD Police Officer/Motorcycle Officer. He and his wife Suzanne, have always put their family before all else and do anything for any family at the drop of a hat. Many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins are left behind to cherish the memories of Xander and Ziva and share their stories of how two young beautiful kids impacted their lives. A Memorial Service to honor their legacies will be held later on in the week.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial foundation has been established on behalf of Xander and Ziva at the Professional Police Officers Credit Union located at 1502 Washington St., Indianapolis, IN. This will serve as a way to support the activities they enjoyed most, and were near and dear to their hearts. This includes, but is not limited to, Westside Gymnastics, The Way Martial Arts, and Robey Elementary, as well as any future needs in support of Brian, Crystal, Xander, and Ziva. Additionally, a Mealtrain is available for you to you share a meal through GrubHub as a gift from your family to theirs. Please continue to keep the Clark and Driver Families in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time."

The MSD of Wayne Township says both Xander and Ziva were students in the district.

They released the following statement Monday.