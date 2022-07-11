INDIANAPOLIS — The family of a father and his three children who went missing are desperate for answers days after their disappearances.

Kyle Moorman, 27, was last seen with his young children about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive. Relatives say he went fishing and never returned. They also noted he didn't bring any extra clothes or diapers.

"I'm scared. I am scared I'm going to lose my babies," said Renee Moorman, Kyle Moorman's mother and the children's grandmother. " I want them home. I want my babies home."

Indianapolis metro police believe the father is with his 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II.

In a release, IMPD describes Moorman as 5’10", 125 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Kyran Holland is described as 2’6”, 25 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. Kyannah Holland is described as 2’0”, 15 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. Kyle Moorman II is described as 3’7”, 40 pounds with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Police add Kyran was last seen wearing a diaper and a striped shirt, while Kyannah was last seen wearing a striped pink and blue romper.

Family members spent the weekend searching the White River, most recently near Oliver Avenue on Indianapolis' west side. They say he has gone fishing there often. But they're not sure exactly where he was going the day he and the kids took off together.

Although they were last seen Wednesday, their disappearance was not reported to police until Saturday, according to IMPD Officer Samone Burris.

"At this point and this time, there's not much that we have to go on," Burris said. "With the limited amount of information that we have at this time, it is very critical that our community comes forward and gives us any information that they may have."

Burris said Kyle Moorman and the kids are believed to have been traveling together in a 2009 black Saab 9.3 with an unknown temporary Indiana plate. Since police don't have a plate number, using plate readers wouldn't work.

Detectives are currently trying to get a more detailed description of the vehicle, including the plate number, Burris said.

"Our detectives need that information, and we're not able to do that without our community," she added.

Renee Moorman said Kyle Moorman II has asthma and a "chronic cough," which may put him at risk. Burris said the child is without his medication.

Burris reiterated that IMPD is asking members of the public for any information that would help police in their investigation. Perhaps the most pertinent detail that remains unknown is where the family was going.

Relatives say Kyle Moorman was also known to fish at Wildwood Farms and many ponds on Indianapolis' east side and the Wanamaker area. They're asking anyone in the area to search the area and let the authorities know if there's anything that doesn't seem right.

"We are asking you to get that critical information to our detectives. If you've seen or heard anything, please contact us immediately," Burris said.

IMPD says anyone who sees the family should call 911 immediately. Anyone with more information is urged to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).