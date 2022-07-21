Watch Now
Pedestrian struck and killed by semi-driver on Interstate 65 southbound in Boone County

Photo Provided/INDOT
At least one person was killed in a crash on Thursday, July 21, 2022, on Interstate 65 in Boone County.
Posted at 6:19 AM, Jul 21, 2022
BOONE COUNTY — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday morning by a semi-truck driver on Interstate 65 southbound in Boone County, according to the sheriff's office.

According to Boone County Sheriff's Office Deputy Wesley Garst, deputies were called to the incident near Whitestown around 5:27 a.m.

At this time, investigators are still working to identify the pedestrian and aren't sure why they were on the interstate, Garst said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation confirmed the fatal crash has closed the right lanes of the interstate near Whitestown Parkway and Interstate 865.

Additional details haven't been released at this time.

