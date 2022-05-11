Watch
Fatal crash Plainfield closes portion of Ronald Reagan Parkway in both directions

Posted at 2:30 PM, May 11, 2022
PLAINFIELD — At least one person died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Ronald Reagan Parkway, officials say.

The Indiana Department of Transportation confirmed the fatality in a Tweet at about 1:46 p.m.

The crash prompted a closure of the road in both directions from U.S. 40 to Airtech Parkway, according to Plainfield police.

Police told WRTV they're investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a semi.

This is a developing story.

