Fatal crash Plainfield closes portion of Ronald Reagan Parkway in both directions

PLAINFIELD — At least one person died in a crash Wednesday afternoon on Ronald Reagan Parkway, officials say.
The Indiana Department of Transportation confirmed the fatality in a Tweet at about 1:46 p.m.
US 40 EB/WB: Fatality at Ronald Reagan Pkwy (MM 67.5, Plainfield). Road closed. US 40 in both directions at Ronald Reagan Pkwy (Plainfield). A fatality has been reported. Left turning lanes. Right turning lanes. RONALD REGAN SOUTH BOUND FROM US 40 The… https://t.co/1W15iwWEJ5— INDOT TrafficWise (@TrafficWise) May 11, 2022
The crash prompted a closure of the road in both directions from U.S. 40 to Airtech Parkway, according to Plainfield police.
Police told WRTV they're investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a semi.
This is a developing story.
