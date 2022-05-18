Father: Student hurt worst in school chemistry experiment gone awry will need skin graft surgery

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — The father of a western Indiana high school chemistry student severely injured during an experiment that went awry will require skin graft surgery and therapy.

David Hooper said Wednesday that his son, Ethan, was airlifted Tuesday to the Eskenazi Health burn center in Indianapolis after initially being taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

He tells the Tribune-Star that Ethan received second and third degree burns to his left arm, primarily from the elbow to his fingertips, and to his face.

Three other students were treated and released from a local hospital with minor cuts and burns. The mishap at North Central High School near the Sullivan County town of Farmersburg is being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office.

Two investigators for the Indiana Department of Homeland Security visited the school Wednesday to help investigate Tuesday’s accident.

David Hosick, a spokesman for the state agency, tells the Tribune-Star the incident involving an unspecified chemistry experiment may have involved “some sort of explosion.”