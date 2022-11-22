Watch Now
Fire burns more than 100 acres at Brown County State Park Monday

Brown County Volunteer Fire Department
BCVFD posted images on Facebook of the Brown County Park woods in flames.
Posted at 4:44 PM, Nov 22, 2022
NASHVILLE — Fire crews spent late Sunday into early Monday working to put out a brush fire at Brown County State Park.

According to the Brown Country Volunteer Fire Department (BCVFD), the fire had been burning since Sunday night. Crews were dispatched to the woods around 5 p.m. and then pulled out by 8:30 p.m. the same night due to safety concerns.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) returned to the scene Monday and by 2 p.m. stated that the fire had grown to about 100 acres.

A 10-man crew of DNR firefighters continued to control the fire and determine what caused it.

BCVFD posted updates to their Facebook along with photos of the flaming woods.

BCVFD mentioned that their last post would likely be the last update regarding the fire.

It is still undetermined what caused the fire.

