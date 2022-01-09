Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

Fishers police looking for missing 81-year-old woman

Woman was diagnosed with dementia and may be in danger
items.[0].image.alt
Photo Provided/Fishers Police Department
Linda Riebe was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, January 9, 2022, in the Dell Webb neighborhood in Fishers, Fishers Police Department Chief Ed Gebhart said in a Facebook post. She has been diagnosed with dementia and may be in danger.
Linda Riebe web.png
Posted at 4:38 PM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 16:40:26-05

FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen Sunday morning.

Linda Riebe, 81, is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a Facebook post from FPD Chief Ed Gebhart.

Riebe was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the Dell Webb neighborhood, according to the post. She has been diagnosed with dementia and may be in danger.

She may be driving a maroon 2016 Toyota Avalon with Indiana license plate NY6772, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 317-773-1282.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!