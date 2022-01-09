Fishers police looking for missing 81-year-old woman

FISHERS — The Fishers Police Department is looking for a missing woman last seen Sunday morning.

Linda Riebe, 81, is described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to a Facebook post from FPD Chief Ed Gebhart.

Riebe was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the Dell Webb neighborhood, according to the post. She has been diagnosed with dementia and may be in danger.

She may be driving a maroon 2016 Toyota Avalon with Indiana license plate NY6772, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 317-773-1282.