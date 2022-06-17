Girl in retention pond rescue was Greenwood middle schooler: Superintendent

GREENWOOD — One of the two young girls who died after being pulled from a pond Wednesday was a student at Greenwood Middle School, a district official said.

That girl and the other who died have not yet been identified. They were both pre-teens or teens, officials have said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am letting you know one of our middle school students was tragically involved in the unfortunate retention pond swimming accident last night. We know these situations may be difficult to talk about for those closely impacted," Greenwood Community School Corporation Superintendent Terry Terhune wrote in a letter to parents Thursday.

It was about 8 p.m. when firefighters pulled the girls from the pond, in the 1200 block of Edgewater Drive. That's in the Clearbrook subdivision off Averitt Road near Southwest Elementary School and Greenwood Community High School.

The call came in as multiple people in the water separated from their group and not resurfacing.

Early Thursday, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said one girl died and the other was in critical condition. DNR said late Thursday the second girl also died from her injuries.

DNR says the girls were found in approximately 15 feet of water.

According to GFD, within ten minutes, the first victim was pulled out of the water.

Ten minutes after that, another victim was pulled out of the water.

The official cause and manner of the girls' deaths has not been confirmed.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith and Real-Time Editor Michelle Kaufman contributed to this report.