Hamilton County deputies adding body cameras to attire

HAMILTON COUNTY — Soon, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will introduce its first office-wide body-worn camera program.

This week, Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush announced the launch of the program which will put Motorola body cameras on all deputies in Hamilton County.

“The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office welcomes the addition of this critical technology to our agency,” Sheriff Dennis Quakenbush said. “We are confident that the use of body-worn cameras by our Deputies will enhance safety, promote accountability, assist in prosecutions and provide a transparent unbiased view of interactions between our Deputies and the community we serve.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office awarded the contract to Motorola Solutions last year following a trial process. Since then, the Hamilton Sheriff’s Office has been developing policy to support the program, as well as training officers on the use of body-worn cameras.