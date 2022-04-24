IMPD asking for help finding missing man

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are asking for help finding a man last seen on Friday, April 22, 2022.

Andrew Holt, 52, was last seen in the area of 10500 Moqui Court wearing only pants (unknown color) and no shoes or shirt.

He is 6'1" with no hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160, missingpersonstips@Indy.Gov or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).