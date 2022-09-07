IMPD asking for help finding missing 77-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 77-year-old man.

Police say Dalton George was last seen in the 8700 block of Paddock Road wearing a camouflage long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, and black tennis shoes.

IMPD says George has dementia, but is still "very cognitive" and knows his way around and how to get from place to place.

If you see George, you are asked to call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information can call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 (TIPS).