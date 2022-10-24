IMPD asking for help locating missing 4-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 4-year-old from Indianapolis.

Gemma Hadler, 4, was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Gemma is described as 3’5", 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen with her mother, 36-year-old Brandi Lee Hadler and 37-year-old Shane Austin Reynolds. They are believed to be driving a Mazda 4-door vehicle with Indiana plate number NKI807.

If seen call 911 immediately.