Indianapolis News and Headlines

IMPD asking for help locating missing 71-year-old man

WRTV
Posted at 7:54 PM, Dec 02, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 71-year-old Jerry Tucker.

Tucker is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 196 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday, December 2, 2022, at approximately 4 p.m. near the Walmart at W. 86th Street and N. Michigan Road.

He was last seen wearing a plain black hat, black jacket, and blue jeans. Jerry might be in need of medical attention. If located please call 911 immediately. A photo of Jerry is attached.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

