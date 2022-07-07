IMPD asks for help locating missing 2-year-old on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) missing persons detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 2-year-old Jailee Latson.

Latson is described as 2-feet 10-inches tall, 35 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen on Thursday in the 800 block of Rural Street. She was last seen wearing a diaper and no shirt.

IMPD officer William Young said preliminary information was that Latson went missing around 1 p.m. but further information provided led officers to understand that Latson went missing during the early morning hours of Thursday.

Young said IMPD is asking anyone in the area that has a ring or doorbell camera to call them to allow them to view it. They are also looking into the reasoning for the delay in Latson being determined missing by her caretakers.

The call about Latson going missing came from a family member or someone inside her residence, according to IMPD.

It is undetermined if she walked away or if there is foul play involved, according to IMPD.

If you see Latson, call 911 immediately.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org to submit a web tip. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.

This is a developing story.