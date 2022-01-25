IMPD: Young child shot, in stable condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers are investigating after a "young child" was shot Monday night.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street around 10:45 p.m. and found the victim.

IMPD Night Watch Captain Kimberly Young says the child's parents flagged down an ambulance as they were attempting to take the child to the hospital from their home where the shooting happened.

"Anytime there's a shooting, no matter the age, but it definitely concerns us when it's a very, very young child. We have a great concern," Young said.

The child was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.