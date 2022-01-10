IMPD searching for missing woman last seen Jan. 4 downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing woman last seen Jan. 4 in downtown Indianapolis.

Dawn Torrence, 51, is described as being 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to a press release from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

She was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 4, according to the release. She is in a wheelchair and isn't believed to be wearing a coat or appropriate clothing for the cold temperatures.

IMPD said Torrence may be in need of medical treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or IMPD missing persons detectives at 317-327-6160. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).