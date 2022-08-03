Missing elderly person located, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — Robert Burris, 80, has been located, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Robert was last seen on August 3, in the 2000 block of South Bolton Avenue.

According to detectives, Burris was in the area of East Washington Street and North Arlington Avenue around 2 p.m. on August 3.

Burris is described as 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Burris suffers from dementia.

If you have information on his whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).