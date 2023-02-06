Watch Now
IMPD virtual town hall series begins Tuesday

Posted at 4:04 PM, Feb 06, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department leadership are planning to hold virtual town halls focusing on each district.

The first town hall, which will also feature Mayor Joe Hogsett, is happening Tuesday at 6 p.m. for the southeast district.

It will feature a 15–20-minute presentation that includes updates on crime statistics, trends and technology.

After the presentation, there will be time for questions.

"We get to hear from different members of the community that we may not typically come across that join us and address concerns in their particular district," IMPD Chief Randal Taylor told WRTV's Rafael Sanchez. "We always understand that the community's involvement with the police department and fighting crime is of utmost importance."

IMPD says dates and times for the other districts are currently being finalized.

