IMPD: Woman shot and killed inside home; death investigation underway

WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler
A death investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Thursday, March 26, 2022, on the south side of Indianapolis.
Posted at 6:37 AM, May 26, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was shot and killed inside a home early Thursday morning on the south side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called around 3:15 a.m. to the 3200 block of Laurel Street on the report of a person shot, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said in a press release.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, who was shot and killed, and multiple kids inside the home, Foley said. A gun was found in the same room as the woman.

Through an investigation, detectives determined there were no signs of forced entry into the home, Foley said. They are "confident" there is no threat to the community.

Detectives are still conducting a death investigation, not a homicide investigation, at this time.

The woman's name hasn't been released.

