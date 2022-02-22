Indianapolis man missing after falling through ice at Indiana Dunes National Park; search underway

CORRECTION: The man has not officially been pronounced dead.

PORTAGE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is missing after he fell through ice and drowned at Indiana Dunes National Park late Monday.

The man was with four friends — three men and a woman, all in their 20s, when they went onto the ice on the lake and it began to crack, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

The rest of the group began to retreat when the man fell into the water and later tried to reach him, but large waves and unable ice prevented them from getting to him, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The waves were about 3-4 feet at the time, ABC 7 reported.

Crews were searching Lake Michigan Tuesday to try to find the young man. There were searchers on foot, in a helicopter and divers in the water, ABC 7 reported.

Ice chunks and high waves hindered the search crews' efforts late Monday, prompting them to call off the search, ABC 7 reported.

Indiana Conservation Officers urged the public to stay off shelf ice along Lake Michigan as it can be unpredictable and extremely dangerous.

Indiana DNR is being assisted in their search by Portage Fire Department, Porter Fire Department, Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Ogden Dunes Fire Department, Indiana Dunes National Park Rangers and the U.S. Coast Guard.