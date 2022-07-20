Indianapolis man dies in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY — An Indianapolis man died Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County.

According to Indiana State Police, Jacob T. Peelman, 19, was traveling southbound on Interstate-65 and began to exit onto State Road 11 when his vehicle struck a parked white 2019 Wabash trailer being pulled by a 2019 Freightliner truck.

Peelman sustained fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 63-year-old man from St. Louis, Missouri was not injured in the crash.

The exit ramp from I-65 Southbound to State Road 11 was closed for approximately three hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

The investigation is ongoing. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash although toxicology tests are pending, according to ISP.